ADVERTISEMENT

Sankranthi celebrations begin with bullock cart race in Godavari region

December 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A pair of bulls owned by a Konaseema farmer emerged champion by finishing the 1,600-meter track in 6.28 minutes

The Hindu Bureau

Scores of farmers thronged the annual bullock cart race held as part of the Sankranthi celebrations at Vadisaleru village in East Godavari district on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

As many as 94 pairs of bulls from across Northern Andhra, Godavari and Krishna-Guntur regions on Sunday participated in the State-level bullock cart race held at Vadisaleru village in East Godavari district.

Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao, a Rajahmahendravaram-based doctor, hosted the annual bullock cart race, in memory of his father and progressive farmer Ganni Satyanarayana on Sankranthi. In the race, only two persons are allowed to sit on the bullock cart and they should not beat the bulls to instigate it to increase the speed. However, the farmers would groom the bulls for the race.

The race was conducted in two categories; 1,600 meters and 1,000 meters. In the senior category, the pair of bulls, owned by Kora Sruthi Chowdhary of Konaseeema region, finished the 1,600-meter track in 6.28 minutes. The two pairs of bulls, owned by Nimmakayala Nookaraju of Gollaprolu (East Godavari) and Sruthi Chowdari, emerged as runner-ups by finishing the track in 6.54 minutes. The bull pair, owned by Mammina Siva Teja of Anakapalli district, bagged the third place. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajangaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja presented the prizes to the winners. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchayya Chowdary and scores of farmers were present at the race.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US