Sankranthi celebrations begin with bullock cart race in Godavari region

As many as 94 pairs of bulls from across Northern Andhra, Godavari and Krishna-Guntur regions on Sunday participated in the State-level bullock cart race held at Vadisaleru village in East Godavari district.

Dr. Ganni Bhaskara Rao, a Rajahmahendravaram-based doctor, hosted the annual bullock cart race, in memory of his father and progressive farmer Ganni Satyanarayana on Sankranthi. In the race, only two persons are allowed to sit on the bullock cart and they should not beat the bulls to instigate it to increase the speed. However, the farmers would groom the bulls for the race.

The race was conducted in two categories; 1,600 meters and 1,000 meters. In the senior category, the pair of bulls, owned by Kora Sruthi Chowdhary of Konaseeema region, finished the 1,600-meter track in 6.28 minutes. The two pairs of bulls, owned by Nimmakayala Nookaraju of Gollaprolu (East Godavari) and Sruthi Chowdari, emerged as runner-ups by finishing the track in 6.54 minutes. The bull pair, owned by Mammina Siva Teja of Anakapalli district, bagged the third place.

Rajangaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja presented the prizes to the winners. Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchayya Chowdary and scores of farmers were present at the race.

