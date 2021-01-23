Sankranthi brings additional revenue to RTC coffers

To cater to the transport needs of the travelling public during Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) operated 5,684 special buses covering a distance of 33.14 lakh kilometres with 84 % occupancy ratio (OR), which brought a revenue of ₹1317.28 lakh to the public sector giant.

In a statement on Friday, corporation’s Executive Director (Operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy appreciated the hard work of the drivers, conductors and other staff who made it possible for the organisation.

He said the RTC bus services were operated with utmost caution and care to ensure safety of the public.