Sankar Foundation to start eye hospital in Srikakulam

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 July 2021 20:16 IST

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital, Visakhapatnam, will shortly launch an eye hospital in Srikakulam.

This was disclosed by managing trustee and CEO Manimala at a press meet here on Saturday.

According to her, the hospital is nearing completion and will be inaugurated shortly.

She informed the media that since last 23 years, the hospital has been rendering community eye care in north coastal A.P. and has completed 3.5 lakh surgeries.

The foundation has been catering to all sub-specialities of ophthalmology such as cataract, retina, glaucoma, cornea, paediatric ophthalmology and oculoplasty.

Through community outreach, the foundation has extended 72% of its surgical services, which is around 2,71,366, free of cost to the patients. The foundation is also the first eye hospital registered under Dr. YSR Aarogyasri Scheme and performed eye surgeries under the scheme, she said.