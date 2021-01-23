‘Sankalpam’ launched by district police in Agency

Chintapalle ASP Vidhya Sagar Naidu unveiled a poster for the incense stick manufacturing and leaf plate making courses, which will be conducted in Sileru and Darakonda areas in Visakhapatnam district, as part of the ‘Sankalpam programme’, here on Friday.

The programme is being organised in association with ITDA Paderu, APSSDC and Dandakaranya educational society.

According to police, as part of the Sankalpam initiative, such skill development courses are conducted for the first time in regions like Darakonda and Sileru.

Mr. Vidhya Sagar said that the programme aims to help youth from the interior areas of Agency. He said that women will be given priority in these 30-60 days duration courses. Participating candidates will be provided food and accommodation for free. After completion of the programme, the candidates will also get a certificate from NSDC. He also said that the police department is in talks with buyers to facilitate marketing of the manufactured products.

About 40 school dropouts from various areas in the Agency are being provided training in English, communication skills and computer basics under Sankalpam program at YTC Chintapalle, he added.