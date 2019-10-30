Sankalpa Yatra helped spread Gandhi’s ideals: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party Gandhi Sankalpa Yatra co-conveners Nadukuditi Eswara Rao and Pudi Tirupati Rao on Tuesday said that the 155-km padayatra from Ranasthalam to Palasa could help the party leaders and workers spread the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme Swachh Bharat.

They said ‘gram swaraj’ was the aim of Narendra Modi government since Gandhiji had told about its importance on many occasions.

Speaking at the culmination of yatra at Palasa, Mr. Eswara Rao urged BJP activists to give wide publicity to the ban on single-use plastic since it had become the biggest menace in the country.

Mr.Tirupati Rao expressed happiness over the active participation of the BJP leaders and activists in the yatra throughout its, which helped the party improve its base in rural areas.