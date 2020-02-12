Andhra Pradesh

Sanjay Vatsayan is Commander of Eastern Fleet

more-in

Rear Admiral Suraj Berry handed over the command of the Eastern Fleet to Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan at an impressive ceremony in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The Eastern Fleet comprises several frontline warships of the Indian Navy, which are deployed across the Indo-Pacific region to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests.

Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Naval War College, Mumbai and the National Defence College, New Delhi.

A gunnery and missile systems specialist, Rear Admiral Vatsayan has vast experience both at sea and ashore. He has commanded missile vessels Vibhuti and Nashak, guided-missile corvette Kuthar, and has been the commissioning Commanding Officer of the indigenously constructed state-of-the-art stealth frigate INS Sahyadri.

Prior to assuming command of the Eastern Fleet, he served as the Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) at New Delhi.

Under the command of Rear Admiral Suraj Berry, the Eastern Fleet has maintained a high level of combat readiness and operational tempo over the past one year. Rear Admiral Suraj Berry will take over as Chief of Staff of the tri-services Andaman and Nicobar Command shortly.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 2:12:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sanjay-vatsayan-is-commander-of-eastern-fleet/article30796091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY