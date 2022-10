ADVERTISEMENT

IPS officer N. Sanjay who was recently posted as the Director-General of the State Disaster Response and Fire Services assumed office in Vijayawada on Thursday. He took over the charge from Madireddy Pratap.

Mr. Sanjay who is a native of Visakhapatnam district is a 1996 batch officer and holds a law degree from Andhra University. He earlier served as managing director of AP Police Housing Corporation Ltd.