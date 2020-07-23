Sanitisation drive at Ukkunagaram

Visakhapatnam

23 July 2020 23:17 IST

A fresh round of spraying of sodium hypochlorite, to check the spread of COVID-19, was organised by the BJP at Ukkunagaram, here on Thursday.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, who launched the programme, said that several rounds of sanitisation were already done by the party at Ukkunagaram since the lockdown was imposed. This had helped in containing the spread of the pandemic to some extent. This round was being done with more cases surfacing in the Steel Plant township.

Mr. Madhav appealed to the public to remain cautious till a vaccine was available for the pandemic. He underlined the importance of hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks to check the spread of the virus. Later, he distributed masks and sanitiser bottles to the gathering.

BJP leaders P. Indrasena Reddy, V. Sriram Murthy, Nageswara Rao, Nagabhushana Rao and Phani Kumar were among those who participated in the programme.