Sanitation workers in Vijayawada grin and bear it during festive days

October 18, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Think Dasara and images of boisterous celebrations come to mind.

But for outsourced sanitation workers from outside the city who are brought here through a tendering process for Dasara duties, the festival means more hard work, less pay and only one meal a day.

Those who work on the first shift report for duty at 5 a.m. sharp. They work for eight hours until 1 p.m. Workers also work on two other shifts in the hot and unforgiving weather conditions of Vijayawada. Two more batches work from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This year, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted more than a 1,000 people from other places to support the local sanitation staff during the nine-day festival. The workers are put up in an under-construction building on the premises of the VMC office.

“From Pandit Nehru Bus Station to Indrakeeladri, there are 32 points. Around one hundred workers are assigned work on the hilltop, while the rest have to take care of the roads, ghats and other places. As per the contract, they are supposed to receive ₹500 per day, three meals a day and accommodation. The contractors are responsible for their welfare,” said Obeswara Rao, sanitation superviser in the Public Health Department of the VMC.

But the contract workers receive neither food nor ₹500 per day. Many are not paid on a day-to-day basis and are given their wages in one go at the end of the festival. They are usually short-changed in the process.

Five groups of outsourced workers that The Hindu spoke to said that the work pressure was so severe that they usually got to have only one meal a day ever since they arrived in the city on October 13. “You can grab a quick bite at a nearby stall, but sometimes it is unaffordable. I have used up most of the ₹400 that I brought from home,” said a woman worker from Etukuru village in Guntur district who did not wish to be named.

A group of five women who came from Repalle on Dasara duties for the first time said: “We came here in the hope of making a little money. However, we are yet to be told about our wages. We were told that we would get three meals a day. But we are barely eating twice a day. We cannot work without proper food. How long can we go on for? But we are stuck now as the contract extends up to the last day of the festival and we won’t be paid if we leave midway.”

A couple who are construction workers near Kondapalli said there are no jobs in their village. “Otherwise, we would not have agreed to come for work that fetches us as low as ₹370 a day,“ the man said, unwilling to be identified. Out of this amount, ₹70 is spent on bus charges every day. He was informed about the payment only when he had asked the contractor about his daily wages.

In the afternoon, free meals are served both at the temple and outside. Workers, beggars and people from poor financial backgrounds have food at Appanna Venkata Krishnayya Dharmasatram between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. daily during the festival days. More than 2,000 people, including those who cannot get meals at the temple, come here,” says Sathya Sai Babu, who monitors the programme. But no free meals are offered in the night.

Guravayya and three others, who came from Piduguralla, say they were told that they cannot eat at the temple because they did not have I-cards. There is a lot of confusion here, they added. None of them wants to have darshan at the Durga temple as they do not want to wait for long hours.

Rama Devi, a contractor, said all 100 workers employed under her come from surrounding areas of the city and that they go back home by lunch or dinner-time. Another contractor, who has workers from far-off places, refused to speak.

Executive Engineer (Vehicles), VMC, Satyanarayana Rao said they do not know how much of the ₹500 is actually reaching the workers. If contractors are found to be flouting the rules, a fine will be imposed on them, he said.