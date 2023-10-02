HamberMenu
Sanitation workers honoured during cleanliness drive in Vijayawada

October 02, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Sanitation employees who work round the clock are unsung heroes, and the public should share the responsibility of keeping the city clean, said Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar.

Speaking at a programme organised to mark the closing ceremony of India Swachhta League 2.0 at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Park in Vijayawada on Monday (October 2), which coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, Mr. Swapnil said it is the responsibility of every citizen to refrain from littering streets and canals. “During my visits abroad, I noticed that despite sanitation staff working only three days a week, the streets remained remarkably clean. This is because the citizens take it upon themselves not to litter. We must learn from this and adopt a similar mindset,” the commissioner said.

The corporation took many cleanliness initiatives as part of the fortnight-long Swachhta Hi Seva drive, which began on September 17. In recognition of their hard work, sanitation workers were honoured during the ceremony and prizes were distributed for the social media competitions held as part of the Swachata Hi Seva celebrations. Raincoats were also distributed to the staff.

Collector S. Dilli Rao, Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and Avuthu Sailaja Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation chairperson and Corporator Bandi Punyaseela and others were present at the programme.

