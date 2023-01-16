ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitation worker injured in road accident dies; Vijayawada Municipal Corporation assures compensation following protest

January 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It is a shame that no public representative visited the bereaved family, says CITU leader

Tharun Boda

A sanitation worker of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) who was injured in a road accident recently died while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada on Monday.

The victim, identified as Ganesh, was hit by a vehicle while he was working at Netaji Bridge near the Veterinary Hospital Junction a few days ago and was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

Following Ganesh’s death, CITU leaders Ch. Babu Rao, D. Kasinath and M. David, and municipal workers and family members of Ganesh staged a protest at GGH seeking fair compensation to his next of kin as Ganesh died while on duty. They demanded ₹25 lakh ex gratia, a job and a house for the family of the victim as compensation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Responding to the protests, VMC in-charge Commissioner K. Sakuntala assured them that the VMC would provide ₹10 lakh ex gratia, a job and a house as compensation to Ganesh’s family.

According to Mr. Ch. Babu Rao, officials also promised to sanction ₹5 lakh as immediate relief and ₹5 lakh after the municipal council’s approval.

Mr. Babu Rao said that in the past two years, 15 sanitation workers died in accidents while on duty. “It is a shame that no elected representative visited the bereaved family,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US