Sanitation worker injured in road accident dies; Vijayawada Municipal Corporation assures compensation following protest

It is a shame that no public representative visited the bereaved family, says CITU leader

January 16, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A sanitation worker of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) who was injured in a road accident recently died while undergoing treatment in Vijayawada on Monday.

The victim, identified as Ganesh, was hit by a vehicle while he was working at Netaji Bridge near the Veterinary Hospital Junction a few days ago and was admitted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

Following Ganesh’s death, CITU leaders Ch. Babu Rao, D. Kasinath and M. David, and municipal workers and family members of Ganesh staged a protest at GGH seeking fair compensation to his next of kin as Ganesh died while on duty. They demanded ₹25 lakh ex gratia, a job and a house for the family of the victim as compensation.

Responding to the protests, VMC in-charge Commissioner K. Sakuntala assured them that the VMC would provide ₹10 lakh ex gratia, a job and a house as compensation to Ganesh’s family.

According to Mr. Ch. Babu Rao, officials also promised to sanction ₹5 lakh as immediate relief and ₹5 lakh after the municipal council’s approval.

Mr. Babu Rao said that in the past two years, 15 sanitation workers died in accidents while on duty. “It is a shame that no elected representative visited the bereaved family,” he said.

