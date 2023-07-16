HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanitation worker dies in manhole in Vijayawada

July 16, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old sanitation worker allegedly died in a manhole at Badavapeta of Vijayawada while carrying out repair work on Saturday.

Relatives of the victim, led by CPI(M) senior leader Ch. Babu Rao, staged a protest at the Government General Hospital seeking justice from the government.

Mr. Babu Rao said that Meda Manikyala Rao, a contract municipal sanitation worker, died in the manhole of Zakraiah Street in the area due to inhalation of poisonous gases, while undertaking repairs inside the UGD line.

The victim’s wife M. Yashoda in her complaint to the Machavaram police, stated that her husband went into the manhole along with two other workers on the instructions of the VMC officials.

The victim collapsed inside the manhole and was rushed to the government hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’, she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.