Sanitation worker dies in manhole in Vijayawada

July 16, 2023 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A 45-year-old sanitation worker allegedly died in a manhole at Badavapeta of Vijayawada while carrying out repair work on Saturday.

Relatives of the victim, led by CPI(M) senior leader Ch. Babu Rao, staged a protest at the Government General Hospital seeking justice from the government.

Mr. Babu Rao said that Meda Manikyala Rao, a contract municipal sanitation worker, died in the manhole of Zakraiah Street in the area due to inhalation of poisonous gases, while undertaking repairs inside the UGD line.

The victim’s wife M. Yashoda in her complaint to the Machavaram police, stated that her husband went into the manhole along with two other workers on the instructions of the VMC officials.

The victim collapsed inside the manhole and was rushed to the government hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’, she said.