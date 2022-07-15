Sanitation work hit as workers resort to strike
Maintenance of sanitation remained disrupted as the Ongole Municipal Corporation outsourced staff struck work and staged a demonstration here on Thursday to press their demands.
The agitators, led by Centre of Indian Trade Unions Prakasam district president Ch. Srinivasa Rao, raised slogans demanding, among other things, a minimum monthly pay of ₹21,000.
Staging a half-naked procession on the arterial trunk road, they pressed for a health allowance of ₹6,000 and a better working condition.
They should be made eligible for the State government’s pet welfare schemes including Amma Vodi, they said, adding that their services should be regularised immediately. Retiring workers should be provided with a decent retirement benefit, they added.
