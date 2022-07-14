Sanitation staff stir: ULBs told to engage private agencies

Minister holds review meet with Municipal Commissioners

Minister holds review meet with Municipal Commissioners

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Audimulapu Suresh has asked the urban local bodies to entrust sanitation works to private agencies if necessary in view of the ongoing strike of contract workers.

Mr. Suresh conducted a review meeting on the situation with all the Municipal Commissioners in the State on Thursday.

He enquired about the alternative arrangements made by the local bodies, and told them to make sure that the public were not subjected to inconvenience due to the strike and instructed them to engage private agencies to take up sanitation works.