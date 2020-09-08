Sanitation drive taken up in flood-hit villages of Agency

A sanitation worker spraying bleaching powder at a flood-ravaged village in Vekerupadu mandal of West Godavari district on Monday.

POLAVARAM (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

08 September 2020 23:57 IST

There is a chance of water-borne diseases spreading among locals

With the Godavari floodwaters completely receding from the villages in the Agency area, officials have taken up a sanitation drive to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.

Sanitation workers are removing mud and garbage piled up in low-lying areas in Polavaram, Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals.

Officials of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Revenue, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj and Fire Services department were involved in the cleaning operation in the flood-ravaged villages.

Many houses, government buildings including schools, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Sachivalayam buildings and other offices, were inundated in floodwaters. Sanitation workers cleared the mud and sprinkled bleaching powder and dropped oil balls to keep mosquitoes at bay.

K.R. Puram ITDA Project Officer (PO) R.V. Suryanarayana said that 180 huts were completely damaged due to floods in Kukunur mandal. In Valerupadu mandal, 907 huts were damaged and 62 kacha houses partially damaged in the floods. Over 500 houses were completely damaged in the floods, the PO said.

Many roads, electric poles and transformers have also been damaged. Transco officials replaced the transformers and restored power supply to all the villages, said Mr. Suryanarayana.

Medical and Health teams were moving around villages and are supplying medicines to the villagers in the flood-hit villages to prevent fevers and other communicable diseases, the PO, who is also Polavaram Sub-Collector, said.

“More than 10,000 families were affected due to floods and each family would be provided financial aid of ₹2,000. A report has been sent to the government on flood damage and relief to be disbursed,” Mr. Suryanarayana said.