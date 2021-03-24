Sanitation deserves top priority: Jagan

GUNTUR

24 March 2021 00:47 IST

8,000 trucks to be distributed across wards for waste management

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday reiterated his commitment to keep the State clean and ensure pin-point garbage collection.

“We have procured 8,000 automatic trucks allocating two trucks to each ward, and the trucks will be launched on July 8. The trucks will be installed with GPS and camera, and steps will be taken for processing of dry and wet garbage. Treatment plants should be set up for treating sewage water with added focus on sanitation and hygiene in rural areas,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at his camp office on Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP), infrastructure facilities in Jagananna colonies and prioritised projects in Visakhapatnam.

Reviewing the development of infrastructure facilities in YSR Jagananna colonies, the Chief Minister said quality is of paramount importantance in all the works in the colonies. A preliminary estimate of ₹30,691 crore will be spent on roads, underground drains, drinking water supply, electricity and sanitation in Jagananna Colonies. It is estimated to cost ₹33,406 crore including social infrastructure.