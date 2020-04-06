Sanitary workers in Tirupati get groceries

Sanitary workers, who are at the forefront of emergency services in the fight against COVID-19, got a major relief with the supply of groceries on Monday.

Thanks to the initiative taken up by the Tirupati Chamber of Commerce (TCC), as many as 1,005 health workers and UDS maintenance staff received groceries from MLA B. Karunakar Reddy and MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha.

“The workers are discharging their emergency duties till 5 p.m. everyday and as such they lack time and patience to take responsibility on the home front. This is why we have come forward to provide them groceries, worth ₹11 lakh, which includes rice, pulses, sugar, wheat flour, sunflower oil, chilli powder, salt and fruits,” said TCC president A. Manjunath.

At Srikalahasti, MLA B. Madhusudhan Reddy took a novel step to strengthen the immunity of the denizens to withstand viral diseases. Citrus fruits, mostly lemon, and Vitamin C tablets were delivered through volunteers at the doorstep of every household in the town as suggested by World Health Organisation (WHO). Srikalahasti municipality has also taken up spraying of a disinfectant solution across the town.

In Kadapa, Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha distributed vegetable packets among the poor. He called distributing goodies was necessary to avoid the scope of people venturing out and crowding at market places.