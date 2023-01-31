ADVERTISEMENT

Sanitary workers in Ongole demand scrapping of facial recognition-based attendance system

January 31, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - ONGOLE

Many do not have a smart phone, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal sanitary workers staging a protest in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Sanitary workers staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole on January 30 (Monday) demanding withdrawal of the facial recognition-based attendance system.

Leading the protest, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union(APMWU) State General Secretary P. Subbarayudu said a majority of the workers are illiterate and do not have a smart phone.

Instead of conceding the demands of workers, including a pay hike, the State government has caused them trouble by introducing unnecessary mobile apps, contended the leader of the All India Trade Union Congress-led APMWU.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They raised slogans for a monthly pay of ₹18,500 for drivers of the garbage collection vehicles introduced under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP).

They also demanded jobs for the next of kin of deceased sanitary workers and a fully-equipped hospital under the Employees State Insurance scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US