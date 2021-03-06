Sanitary napkins for girl students of govt. schools and colleges

VIJAYAWADA

06 March 2021 01:06 IST

They will be distributed free of cost beginning March 8

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to distribute branded sanitary napkins to the girl students of classes 7 to 12 in government educational institutions free of cost beginning March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

In a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on the health and hygiene of the girl students.

The officials said that tenders would be completed by April 15 and MoUs made with reputed companies by MEPMA and SERP by the end of April.

The napkins would be distributed in all the government schools, junior colleges and Gurukul schools. Each girl would be given 10 sanitary napkins per month. The expenditure entailed by the scheme is nearly ₹42 crore per annum.

Coaching programme

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide best coaching to the girls for the competitive examinations, and called for an action plan on taking the help of reputed coaching centres for the purpose.

He also ordered that laptops be provided to the girls and options for it received under the Amma Vodi scheme.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Special Chief Secretary (higher education and skill development) Satish Chandra were among others present.