Sanitary napkins for girl students of govt. schools and colleges

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to distribute branded sanitary napkins to the girl students of classes 7 to 12 in government educational institutions free of cost beginning March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day.
In a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to focus on the health and hygiene of the girl students.
The officials said that tenders would be completed by April 15 and MoUs made with reputed companies by MEPMA and SERP by the end of April.
The napkins would be distributed in all the government schools, junior colleges and Gurukul schools. Each girl would be given 10 sanitary napkins per month. The expenditure entailed by the scheme is nearly ₹42 crore per annum.
Coaching programme
The Chief Minister instructed the officials to provide best coaching to the girls for the competitive examinations, and called for an action plan on taking the help of reputed coaching centres for the purpose.
He also ordered that laptops be provided to the girls and options for it received under the Amma Vodi scheme.
Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and Special Chief Secretary (higher education and skill development) Satish Chandra were among others present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath