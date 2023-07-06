Sanitary napkin dispensor, incinerator installed at Vijayawada railway station

July 06, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 10:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan inaugurated a coin-operated sanitary napkin dispenser and napkin incinerator at Swarna Jayanthi Waiting Hall on the Platform No.1 of Vijayawada railway station on Wednesday.

The organisation gave a live demonstration to women passengers and employees on the use of the newly installed dispenser and incinerator. SCRWWO vice-president D. Sridevi and officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar appealed to the passengers and staff to utilise the facility. Later, the organisation distributed handmade eco-friendly sanitary napkins to women employees and the outsourcing staff of Vijayawada railway station.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Jaya Mohan said maintaining menstrual hygiene was important for women and exhorted the women to break the stigma surrounding menstrual health.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendent (ACMS) and gynaecologist K. Sarada gave suggestions on maintaining menstrual hygiene. Dr. Sarada, who was also vice-president of SCRWWO, instructed the field staff to ensure proper refill of the sanitary napkin dispenser.

Vijayawada Station Director P.B.N. Prasad, members of the SCRWWO and staff participated in the programme.