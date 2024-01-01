ADVERTISEMENT

Sangeet Natak Akademi ropes in Kakinada’s leather puppeteer Thota Balakrishna for Kala Disha project in Andhra Pradesh

January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - KAKINADA

Ten youths, including four women are selected to get trained under Mr. Balakrishna, training session to soon commence at Jamuna Nagar near Kakinada

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Leather puppeteer Thota Balakrishna with his leather puppets, at Jamuna Nagar near Kakinada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) has roped in a renowned leather puppeteer from Kakinada, Thota Balakrishna, to mentor ten young puppeteers and preserve the art of leather puppetry (Tholubommalata), as part of the ‘Kala Disha’ project, according to an official release.

According to Raju Das, secretary of SNA, the academy would also extend support to performances, workshops and exhibitions of musical instruments and crafts associated with traditional art forms.

“I have been told to groom the young students in the leather puppetry and craft of making leather puppets in a traditional ‘Guru-Sishya’ method,” Mr. Balakrishna told The Hindu

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Balakrishna has said that ten youths, including four girls, have been identified as his students and that the training session will commence soon at Jamuna Nagar near Kakinada City. 

The 60-year-old puppeteer has earlier trained 36 students in leather puppetry and the three-month intensive programme was funded by the State government.

He also trained 16 youths in the craft under the aegis of the Handicrafts Development Commissioner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US