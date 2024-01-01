January 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) has roped in a renowned leather puppeteer from Kakinada, Thota Balakrishna, to mentor ten young puppeteers and preserve the art of leather puppetry (Tholubommalata), as part of the ‘Kala Disha’ project, according to an official release.

According to Raju Das, secretary of SNA, the academy would also extend support to performances, workshops and exhibitions of musical instruments and crafts associated with traditional art forms.

“I have been told to groom the young students in the leather puppetry and craft of making leather puppets in a traditional ‘Guru-Sishya’ method,” Mr. Balakrishna told The Hindu.

Mr. Balakrishna has said that ten youths, including four girls, have been identified as his students and that the training session will commence soon at Jamuna Nagar near Kakinada City.

The 60-year-old puppeteer has earlier trained 36 students in leather puppetry and the three-month intensive programme was funded by the State government.

He also trained 16 youths in the craft under the aegis of the Handicrafts Development Commissioner.