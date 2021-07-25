Andhra Pradesh

Sangameswaram temple submerges in water

The ‘gopuram’ of the Sangameswaram temple that was visible on Saturday morning before it went under water.   | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Sangameswaram Shiva temple was fully submerged in the backwaters of the Srisailam reservoir on Saturday when the water level in the dam rose above 855 feet, with close to 3 lakh cusecs of inflows recorded from the Jurala reservoir.

The submergence of the temple is an annual feature. While the temple usually begins to submerge from July 20 every year, this year it began quite early.

The last puja of the ‘gopuram’, which was visible till morning, was performed by the chief priest Telakapalli Raghurama Sarma by going there on a boat.

“The temple resurfaces after seven to eight months when the water level recedes,” said Mr. Raghurama Sarma.


