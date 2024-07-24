Sangameswara shrine submerges in Krishna river

The Sangameswara temple submerged in the backwaters of Srisailam project in Nandyal district on Wednesday following copious inflow. The temple, located in Kothapalli mandal, witnesses such submergence every year this time when water in the Krishna river flows from the upland areas and water level at Srisailam reaches 842 ft. Ahead of the submergence, priests perform special ‘Abhishekam’ and ‘Jaladhivasa’ ritual to the ancient ‘Shivalinga’. The temple will remain submerged till the water level drops and no worship is offered to the shrine during the period. As such, visitors will also be not allowed till the water recedes.

