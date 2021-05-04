Andhra Pradesh

Sangam Dairy MD tests positive for COVID- 19

P. Gopala Krishna, Managing Director of Sangam Milk Producers’ Company Limited (Sangam Dairy - Guntur), tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday night, and was said to be battling for life at the District Government Hospital here.

Mr. Gopala Krishna was brought from the custody of the ACB in Vijayawada to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on May 1. He had complained of breathing problem on Monday, but tested negative for the virus, the prison authorities said.

As be began showing symptoms of COVID-19 from Monday evening, he was rushed to the District Government Hospital.

“Mr. Gopala Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19 and is battling for life in the DGH. His condition is said be to be serious as per preliminary medical reports,” prison Superintendent S. Raja Rao told The Hindu.

Hailing from Guntur district, Mr. Gopala Krishna is one of the three accused arrested in connection with the Sangam Dairy scandal.

