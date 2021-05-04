Sangam dairy MD tests positive for COVID-19 in central prison

RAJAMAHENDRAVRAM

P. Gopala Krishna, one of the three arrested in connection with the Sangam Dairy scandal, was brought to the central jail on May 1.

The Sangam Milk Producers Company Limited (Sangam dairy-Guntur) Managing Director P. Gopala Krishna, 65, tested positive for COVID-19 on the night of May 3 and is now battling for life in the District Government Hospital (DGH) in Rajamahendravaram city in East Godavari district.

On May 1, Mr. Krishna was brought to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison from the custody of the Vijayawada ACB. On May 3, he complained of breathing problem but tested negative for COVID-19 in the prison, according to the Central prison authorities.

He started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on the evening of May 3 and was rushed to the DGH in the city.

Rajamahendravaram Central Prison Superintendent S. Raja Rao told The Hindu, “P. Gopala Krishna tested positive for COVID-19 and is battling for life in the DGH, Rajamahendravaram. His health condition is serious as per the preliminary medical reports.”

From Guntur district, Mr. Krishna is one of the three arrested in connection with the Sangam Dairy scandal.