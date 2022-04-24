Sangam Barrage will be completed in three months: Minister

Water likely to be released for kharif, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Water likely to be released for kharif, says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has said that the long-awaited Sangam barrage will be completed in three months.

Inspecting the progress of the works at the project site on Sunday, he said farmers could expect water from the the barrage to wet their lands during the kharif season itself. The irrigation project had been named after departed Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

The Minister, who also addressed a public meeting, assured farmers that the government would ensure quality farm inputs including seeds, fertilizers and pesticides through the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and impart the latest agronomic practices so that they could maximise their returns from farming. The RBKs would be made more vibrant by linking them with the primary agricultural cooperative societies concerned, he said. He also promised to ensure the purchase of paddy left with the growers during the rabi season and asked them not to resort to distress sale.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on promoting farm mechanisation, he said 3,500 subsidised tractors would be distributed shortly. He wanted farmers from Sarvepalli to take advantage of the scheme.