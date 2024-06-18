Sandhya Rani takes charge as Minister at Secretariat

TDP leader and Salur MLA G. Sandhya Rani took charge as Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare Minister at the Secretariat on Monday. She said that the government would ensure that ambulance services reach remote hamlets in tribal areas, and added that facilitation centres would be constructed for pregnant tribal women. “The government will ensure nutritious food for women, children and tribal people in the State.

Wherever required, the government will provide feeder ambulances,” she said. The Minister said that ambulances were unable to reach a few interior hamlets in tribal areas. In such areas, two-wheeler ambulances would be introduced.

