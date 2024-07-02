Sand worth ₹5,000 crore excavated, traded in Godavari during YSRCP tenure, says Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan on July 2 (Tuesday) stated that preliminary reports suggested that sand worth ₹5,000 crore had been excavated and traded along the Godavari river between 2019-24.

Addressing the media after a review meeting with the officials of the departments of Forest, A.P. Pollution Control Board, Industries, and Panchayat Raj here, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “At least ₹1,000 crore AP Mineral Development Fund, which was generated on sand trade during the past five years, is yet to be received by the government. A detailed report on sand trade and payment status of the Mineral Development Fund will be submitted by Kakinada Collector within 48 hours.”

“The estimations on sand trade is the least estimation. A detailed inquiry will be done on sand trade and revenues,” said Mr. Pawan Kalyan.

“The Mineral Development Fund is the prime source for the gram panchayats to meet their needs. There are no funds and the Mineral Development Fund is nowhere seen in the Panchayat Raj Department,” he said.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also sought a report on the pollution levels and emissions being released by various industries operating in the Godavari region.

“The report on industrial pollution is not to disturb the investors and operators. It is to have an understanding of the present state of the pollution level,” he said.

Fishing cat census

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, “The Wildlife Management Division has been directed to carry out fishing cat census in the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and prepare a plan for sustainable tourism plan for the Hope Island, off the Kakinada coast.”

Mr. Pawan Kalyan announced that the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR-Chennai) experts would study the impact of coastal erosion on the Uppada coast.

Fisherfolk rehabilitation

An attempt would be made to study the possibility of rehabilitation of the fisherfolk affected by coastal erosion based on the estimates of the erosion level, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister announced that a special cell would be set up to trace the missing women in the State.