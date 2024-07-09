Sand to be supplied through boatmen societies in East Godavari district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on July 9 (Tuesday) announced that sand would be supplied through the boatmen societies along the banks of the Godavari river as part of the free sand policy instead of deploying machinery in the heart of the river.

Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and Ms. Purandeswari on Tuesday launched the free supply of sand in the city.

“The district Collector’s approval is mandatory to export the Godavari river sand to other districts and States. More than four lakh metric tonnes of sand is readily available to meet the demand in the district,” said East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi. She said that sand was earlier collected and being stored at seven storage points across the district.

The Godavari river sand, which is known for its quality compared to other rivers in Andhra Pradesh, is in great demand in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the inflow into the Godavari has been on the rise and collection of sand remains a challenge.

“A special cell will be in operation 24x7 to receive complaints on sand supply. Grievances can be registered by dialling toll-free number 18004252540,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Vasu, and Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar were among those present.

