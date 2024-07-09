GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sand to be supplied through boatmen societies in East Godavari district

Collector’s approval is mandatory to export the Godavari river sand to other districts and State

Published - July 09, 2024 07:32 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Kandula Durgesh and MP D. Purandeswari inspecting the ghats of the Godavari during the launch of free supply of sand in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

Minister Kandula Durgesh and MP D. Purandeswari inspecting the ghats of the Godavari during the launch of free supply of sand in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Rajamahendravaram MP D. Purandeswari on July 9 (Tuesday) announced that sand would be supplied through the boatmen societies along the banks of the Godavari river as part of the free sand policy instead of deploying machinery in the heart of the river. 

Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh and Ms. Purandeswari on Tuesday launched the free supply of sand in the city.

“The district Collector’s approval is mandatory to export the Godavari river sand to other districts and States. More than four lakh metric tonnes of sand is readily available to meet the demand in the district,” said East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi. She said that sand was earlier collected and being stored at seven storage points across the district. 

The Godavari river sand, which is known for its quality compared to other rivers in Andhra Pradesh, is in great demand in Hyderabad.

On the other hand, the inflow into the Godavari has been on the rise and collection of sand remains a challenge.

“A special cell will be in operation 24x7 to receive complaints on sand supply. Grievances can be registered by dialling toll-free number 18004252540,” said Ms. Prasanthi.

Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Vasu, and Municipal Commissioner K. Dinesh Kumar were among those present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rivers / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.