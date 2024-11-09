 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sand supply hits as 89 boatmen associations stay away from sand collection in Godavari river in A.P.

Only 30 boatmen associations out of the permitted 119 are active reportedly due to unviable payment fixed by the government under the sand policy

Published - November 09, 2024 05:18 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi inspecting a sand reach in Kovvur Revenue Division in East Godavari district on Saturday (November 09).

East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi inspecting a sand reach in Kovvur Revenue Division in East Godavari district on Saturday (November 09). | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

As many as 89 boatmen associations are not carrying out the sand excavation from the Godavari River in the East Godavari district reportedly due to the low payment fixed by the government under the new sand policy. As many as 119 boatmen associations have been permitted to carry out the sand excavation from the river Godavari for sale along the banks of river Godavari. 

“Barely 30 boatmen associations are engaged in the sand excavation activity while 89 associations are yet to turn up to accept the work order for the excavation of sand,” said East Godavari Collector P. Prasanthi. 

On Saturday (November 09), Ms. Prasanthi and Joint Collector S. Chinna Ramudu and officials from the Revenue, Irrigation and Groundwater departments inspected the open sand reaches, where they found that many of the permitted boatmen associations were not active in the Kovvur Revenue Division. 

Investigation

Joint Collector S. Chinna Ramudu told The Hindu: “We are studying the challenges of the boatmen associations to carry out sand excavation. We are preparing to cancel the permission of the boatmen associations that have failed to complete the work order given to them as per the requirement and sand policy.”

Each boatmen association comprises at least nine to 10 workers, who dive into the river and collect the sand manually and load it into the boat. A majority of the workers working in the sand excavation are from the Central India. Of the 13 open sand reaches, only six are in operation due to inactive boatmen associations.

Published - November 09, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.