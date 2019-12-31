Sand supply at doorstep in A.P. from January 2

The State government has chalked out plans to implement a new system of supplying sand at the doorstep of customers from January 2.

The proposal will be implemented in Krishna district as a pilot project, according to Panchayat Raj and Mines Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the Minister said the system of door delivery would be implemented across the State by January 20. The scheme would be launched on January 7 in East and West Godavari, and Kadapa districts. By January 20, sand would be door delivered to the consumer house in every district in the state.

Stock

The Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) would store about 15 lakh tonnes of sand every month for the next four months and about 60,000 lakh tonnes of sand would be stored for the upcoming rainy season, he said, adding, “Now, the daily sand consumption in the State is 80,000 tonnes. So far, about 9,63,000 tonnes of sand has been stored.”

The Minister said the government had supplied about 43,70,000 tonnes of sand till date since the new sand policy came into existence on September 5. Sand was being excavated through desilting of lands, decasting lands, and in 258 sand reaches. About 13 sand stock points were facing online issues by repeated sand orders from the same consumers, and this door delivery system would overcome such issues.

Check-posts

The government was setting up 389 check-posts across the State. All these check-posts would be ready by January 9 and would be connected to APMDC and Command Control of the Chief Minsiter’s Camp Office, the Minister said.