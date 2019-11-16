Sand situation set to ease in district: Collector

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Friday said sand was being supplied from six sand reaches and 12 stock yards set up at different places in the district so far.
Speaking after inaugurating a sand stock yard at Kanchala village under Nandigama mandal as part of the ongoing Sand Week, Mr. Imtiaz said now that the flood waters had receded, more reaches would be opened for the public and prospective buyers could apply online and secure sand from the nearest stock point.
‘Price varies’
Mr. Imtiaz said the price of sand varied in each constituency and warned that any attempt of illegal mining would be met with stringent punishment.
Better times
Nandigama MLA Jaganmohan Rao said the situation would further ease in the next few days since floods in Krishna had receded.
Joint Collector K. Madhavi Latha, Vijayawada Sub-Collector H.M. Dhyanachandra and others were among those present at the inauguration.
