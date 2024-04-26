Sand sculpture on voter awareness pulls a crowd in Ongole

April 26, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - ONGOLE

A sand sculpture on voter awareness was inaugurated by District Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) A.S. Dinesh Kumar here on Friday. The sculpture was created by international sand sculptor A. Balaji Varaprasad on RDO office premises.

“The artwork was made in 48 hours with 30 tonnes of sand and has the slogans ‘My Vote-Not For Sale’, ‘I Vote For Sure’ and ‘SVEEP’,” said Mr. Varaprasad.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged the people to exercise their franchise. Later, he released a poster on voter awareness.

Many people and the passers-by visited the sand art on Friday.

Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Prakasam district nodal officer B. Ravi, co-nodal officer V.S. Jyothi, step manager Srimannarayana and other SVEEP officers participated in the event.

