Sand scarcity hits construction industry in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

10 October 2020 13:42 IST

Thousands of labourers lost livelihood both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Construction industry has been hit very badly both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts with the non availability of sand. Hundreds of constructions were virtually stopped in two districts with the scarcity of sand. Sources say, it is currently available only in black-market only. A lorry load of sand value is between ₹12,000 and ₹14,000 in normal days depending on the distance of the stock point and place of the construction. Each lorry can carry 10 tonnes of sand and it is calculated as two and half units. However, each lorry load’s cost has gone up to ₹30,000 in the black market. Many individual persons stopped the construction as they are unable to buy sand in the black-market.

“Earlier, the sand transport is allowed from ramps in bullock-carts. The small quantity used to help local persons who are constructing their houses and small shops. Now, the administration has banned it, leading to stop the construction activity,” said a business person of Srikakulam. “There is no supply through online booking also. We have been waiting for two months. The government should look into the issue since it would have impact on labourers also,” he added.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-AP Chapter General Secretary KCS Bose urged the government to ensure supply of sand at all levels to protect the construction industry. “Thousands of labourers, electricians, welders, painters and others lost their livelihood with the inordinate delay in supply of sand. The government also losses revenue since construction industry pays direct and indirect taxes in many ways. The revenue of Registration and Stamps department also comes down significantly,” he added.

In fact, the government decided to give top priority for local supply. However, it is not being implemented in spite of many ramps located at many rivers including Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Mahendra Tanaya and others. According to sources, too many restrictions and supply through stock yards instead of from ramps and other reasons led to the delay in supply of sand. It takes more than one and halfs for supply of sand after submission of applications through online.

CITU Vizianagaram District President G.Appala Suri and General Secretary T.V. Ramana alleged that more than 25,000 labourers and others lost livelihood with the ‘wrong 'sand policies of the government. The officials said that non availability of sand sufficiently in ramps was the main reason for the delay in supply for the applicants.