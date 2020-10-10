Sand scarcity hits construction activity

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Policies of State government deprive many of livelihood, say CITU leaders

Construction industry has been hit hard both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts due to sand scarcity. Hundreds of constructions in the two districts have come to a halt.

According to sources, sand, at present, is available only in black market and a load of lorry costs around ₹30,000. In normal days, it costs ₹12, 000 to ₹14,000 depending on the distance of the stock point and place of construction. With sand becoming dearer, several individuals have stopped the construction activity.

“Earlier, sand transport was allowed from ramps in bullock carts. The small quantity used to help individuals who were constructing their houses and shops. Now, the administration has banned it,” says a trader of Srikakulam. “Also, there is no supply of sand through online booking. We have been waiting for two months for sand. The government should look into the issue since it would have an impact on labourers also,” he adds.

K.C.S. Bose, general secretary of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India, AP chapter, has urged the government to ensure supply of sand as the construction sector is in crisis. “Thousands of labourers, electricians, welders, painters and others lost their livelihood due to delay in supply of sand. The government also loses revenue since construction industry pays direct and indirect taxes. The revenue of the Registration and Stamps Department has also come down significantly,” he points out.

In fact, the government decided to give top priority to local supply. However, it is not being implemented in spite of many ramps located at many rivers including Nagavali, Vamsadhara, and Mahendratanaya.

Restrictions

According to sources, too many restrictions and supply through stockyards instead of ramps and other factors led to delay in supply of sand.

CITU Vizianagaram district president G. Appala Suri and general secretary T.V. Ramana have alleged that more than 25,000 labourers and others lost livelihood as a result of what they called ‘wrong’ policies of the government.

Meanwhile, officials attribute delay in supply of sand to its non-availability in sufficient quantities in ramps.