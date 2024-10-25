ADVERTISEMENT

Sand reaches will be open within a week along banks of river Godavari, says Water Resources Minister

Published - October 25, 2024 06:35 pm IST - KOVVUR

Pending bills to the boatmen associations that were earlier engaged in the collection of sand will be paid soon, assures Nimmala Rama Naidu

The Hindu Bureau

Water Resources Minister and East Godavari District in-charge Nimmala Rama Naidu inspecting Vadapalli sand reach of river Godavari near Kovvur on Friday.

KOVVUR

ADVERTISEMENT

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Friday announced that sand reaches would be opened within a week along the banks of river Godavari to ensure availability of sand for free of cost. Mr. Rama Naidu, who is the in-charge of the East Godavari district inspected the Vadapalli sand reach of river Godavari near Kovvur, where he interacted with the members of the boatmen associations. 

“The pending bills will soon be paid to the boatmen associations that were earlier engaged in the collection of sand from the heart of the river Godavari. The grievances of the boatmen associations will also be addressed,” said Mr. Rama Naidu.

Mr. Rama Naidu stressed that the open sand reaches would enable the consumers to procure sand on tractors and bullock carts for free as per the new sand policy of the State government. Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna, East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi and other officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US