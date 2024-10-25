Sand reaches will be open within a week along banks of river Godavari, says Water Resources Minister

KOVVUR

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu on Friday announced that sand reaches would be opened within a week along the banks of river Godavari to ensure availability of sand for free of cost. Mr. Rama Naidu, who is the in-charge of the East Godavari district inspected the Vadapalli sand reach of river Godavari near Kovvur, where he interacted with the members of the boatmen associations.

“The pending bills will soon be paid to the boatmen associations that were earlier engaged in the collection of sand from the heart of the river Godavari. The grievances of the boatmen associations will also be addressed,” said Mr. Rama Naidu.

Mr. Rama Naidu stressed that the open sand reaches would enable the consumers to procure sand on tractors and bullock carts for free as per the new sand policy of the State government. Rajanagaram MLA Battula Balaramakrishna, East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi and other officials were present.