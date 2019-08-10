Sand policy has left lakhs jobless: Kanna

Bharaitya Janata Party State unit president Kanna Laxminarayana on Friday criticised the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government for stopping supply of sand to the construction industry. He said the government should announce its sand policy immediately instead of “waiting for an auspicious day” to announce the guidelines for the sale of sand in the State.

Addressing mediapersons here, he alleged that lakhs of workers lost their livelihood and economic activity had been hampered in all 13 districts with construction activity coming to a complete halt. “The government, which is supposed to create livelihood, is creating hurdles for people who depend on daily wages,” he said.

The government, which was not happy with the previous government’s policies, should have announced new guidelines for sale of sand instead of postponing the issue to September,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

‘Graft in PPAs’

Mr. Lakshminarayana asked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reveal the alleged corruption in Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) instead of reviewing all the PPAs. The BJP leader felt that appointment of village secretaries would lead to hurdles to the existing administrative system. “What will be the role of sarpanches, VROs and others when everything is done through village secretaries? It is nothing but creation of organised set up for YSRCP at the grass root level. We oppose the system since it is replica of Janmabhoomi committees, which were involved in large-scale corruption during TDP government,” he said.

Membership drive

He expressed happiness over response to the special membership drive taken up in Andhra Pradesh on June 6.

BJP State secretary Adapa Nagendra said that Mr. Lakshminarayana and other senior leaders would tour Srikakulam district on Saturday to review the membership drive. He said BJP leaders and workers would be guided to highlight the historic decisions of the Narendra Modi government and their benefits to the nation.