HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sand mining is transparent in Andhra Pradesh, asserts Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Brushing aside criticism on the State government’s sand policy by the Telugu Desam Party, the Minister of Mines says that JP Ventures is the only authorised company that has been entrusted with the activity

August 31, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Minister of Mines P. Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Minister of Mines P. Ramachandra Reddy addressing the media at the Secretariat on Thursday.

Sand is being mined in Andhra Pradesh in a transparent manner, says Minister of Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.

Brushing aside the criticism on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s sand policy by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister told the media at the Secretariat here on August 31 that the government had entrusted the activity to only one company, the Jayaprakash Power Ventures.

The company had in turn given sub-contracts to many others, the Minister said, adding that the JP Ventures was the only authorised company as far as sand mining was concerned, for which it pays money to the government.

‘Mining illegal during TDP term’

During the TDP term between 2014 and 2019, its MLAs, Ministers and other public representatives had resorted to illegal mining, forcing the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to impose a penalty of ₹100 crore on the government, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy alleged.

The TDP government had issued 19 G.O.s on sand mining during its term, but the YSRCP government had been ensuring transparency in the entire activity, right from calling tenders, he said.

Stating that there was a toll-free number to enable the people to lodge complaints, if any, the Minister said that so far the government had registered more than 18,000 cases. “The government is earning more than ₹750 crore per annum on sand. In contrast, there is no revenue from sand during the TDP term,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

Stock in State

“There are 136 stock points and 6.8 crore tonnes of sand in the State. There are 110 open reaches. The government has given permission to excavate 77 lakh tonnes of sand. These apart, there are 42 desilting areas, from where 90 lakh tonnes of sand can be mined,” the Minister said.

The revenue earned by the Mining Department had increased to ₹4,756 crore in 2022-23 from ₹1,950 crore during 2018-19, he said. The revenue earned by the A.P. Mineral Development Corporation also increased to ₹1,806 crore in 2022-23 from ₹833 crore in 2018-19, he added.

Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkata Reddy was present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / mining

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.