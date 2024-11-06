 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sand depots to be set up at various places in Nandyal district: Collector

One sand depot each will be set up at Nandyal, Banganapalle, Allagadda and Nandikotkur

Published - November 06, 2024 08:54 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

With the non-availability of sand reaches in Nandyal, the district administration has decided to set up sand depots to be managed by private persons at select places for the benefit of the people.

According to the District Collector, who is also the district-level sand committee chairperson, Rajakumari Ganeraia, one sand depot each would be set up at Nandyal, Banganapalle, Allagadda and Nandikotkur in the district.

The rate is fixed at ₹884 per tonne at Nandyal and Banganapalle depots, while it would be ₹719 per tonne at Allagadda and ₹744 per tonne at Nandikotkur. The mining department will issue licences and those who receive it will have to sell sand at the rates fixed by the government, Ms. Rajakumari said in a statement.

Interested persons can apply along with the details of the available land and transport facility to supply sand at the district Mines and Geology office at Kranti Nagar before 5 p.m. of November 12. For futher details contact: 9100688856.

Published - November 06, 2024 08:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.