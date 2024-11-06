Sand depots to be set up at various places in Nandyal district: Collector

With the non-availability of sand reaches in Nandyal, the district administration has decided to set up sand depots to be managed by private persons at select places for the benefit of the people.

According to the District Collector, who is also the district-level sand committee chairperson, Rajakumari Ganeraia, one sand depot each would be set up at Nandyal, Banganapalle, Allagadda and Nandikotkur in the district.

The rate is fixed at ₹884 per tonne at Nandyal and Banganapalle depots, while it would be ₹719 per tonne at Allagadda and ₹744 per tonne at Nandikotkur. The mining department will issue licences and those who receive it will have to sell sand at the rates fixed by the government, Ms. Rajakumari said in a statement.

Interested persons can apply along with the details of the available land and transport facility to supply sand at the district Mines and Geology office at Kranti Nagar before 5 p.m. of November 12. For futher details contact: 9100688856.