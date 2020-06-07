Andhra Pradesh

Sand booking facility at village, ward secretariats now

A buffer stock of 70 lakh metric tonnes will be kept, says official

Principal Secretary (Mining) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi on Sunday said that sand booking facilities would be available at the village and ward secretariats, besides the online mode.

In a statement, Mr. Dwivedi said online booking timings would be extended and a buffer stock of about 70 lakh metric tonnes of sand would be kept for use during the monsoons.

In a review meeting held on June 5, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials to pile enough stocks in sand depots and to ensure that bulk orders were booked only under the supervision of the respective district Joint Collectors.

He had also stressed on transparency in booking and delivery of the commodity.

Door delivery

Mr. Dwivedi said for smaller requirements, people could draw sand from the local sources and it could be delivered using push carts within a radius of 5 km free of cost. He said Andhra Pradesh was the only State which had introduced door delivery system for sand to bring in transparency.

The bookings can be done through the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC). “A Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has been constituted to check the unauthorised mining and transport of sand by installing cameras at the stock points and checkposts.

Penalty

Stringent punishment of a two-year imprisonment and a fine of up to ₹2 lakh are meant to be deterrents,” said Mr. Dwivedi.

“At present, an average of 1.25 lakh metric tonnes of sand is mined every day and the government plans to increase it to 3 lakh metric tonnes per day,” he added.

Special team

Informing that 70 lakh tonnes of sand was being stored for the monsoon season, he said efforts were on to bring back the migrant labourers who are skilled in sand mining.

“Special teams have been formed at the district level on sand operations to keep a watch on malpractice,” said Mr. Dwivedi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2020 11:41:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sand-booking-facility-at-village-ward-secretariats-now/article31774430.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY