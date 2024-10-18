Sand being ‘sold’ at exorbitant prices in A.P., alleges Jagan

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took potshots at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the State alleging that sand was being sold at exorbitant prices even though it was touted as free.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday (October 18, 2024), Mr. Jagan slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and coalition leaders for ‘‘mismanagement of sand prices’‘ in the State. ‘‘They made a hue and cry over sand prices during the elections, and promised that the sand would be available free of cost if voted power. However, the sand prices have drastically increased, ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹60,000 per truckload across various constituencies. The TDP and its coalition partners have exploited sand resources through corrupt tender practices, allowing only two days for bids during a festival, which is highly irregular,’‘ he alleged.

In contrast, the YSRCP government followed transparency in administration. The e-tendering system was followed, where contractors paid ₹475 per ton of sand, out of which ₹375 went as royalty to the State, generating ₹750 crore annually, he said. “The State government lacks transparency. Despite claims of offering free sand, there has been no revenue for the government, while sand prices have soared,” he added.

The former Chief Minister alleged that the State government failed to fulfil the promises made to the people during elections. The government even failed to present a full budget despite being in power for five months, and continued instead with a vote-on-account budget. Corruption, particularly in areas like sand, liquor, gambling, and mining, was rampant. The government had neglected its promises and allowed scams to dominate governance, leaving the State in a worsening condition, Mr. Jagan alleged.