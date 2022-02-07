Sand artist’s tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Sand artist Manchala Sanath Kumar paid a unique tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar with a beautiful sand sculpture at Eruru near here on Sunday.

The nonagenarian singer had created a history by singing more than 30,000 songs in as many as 36 languages, pointed out the sand artist while giving finishing touches to the sand sculpture of the immortal singer with seven tonnes of sand..

The classically-trained singer’s “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon” had left Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in tears, he recalled, after completing the sculpture that took over three hours.