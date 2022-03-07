Sand artist’s tribute on eve of Women’s Day
A beautiful sand sculpture of a woman by noted sand artist M. Sanath Kumar was the cynosure of all eyes at the coastal village of Eruru, near Chillakur in Nellore district.
Giving finishing touches to the eye-catching sand sculpture of a middle-aged woman with the mighty Bay of Bengal in the backdrop, the artist said he was floored by women who contributed their mite for the betterment of society. The artist took 10 hours to complete the art work with four tonnes of sand on the eve of International Women's Day.
