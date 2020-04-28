Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju’s Executive Assistant sent to home quarantine

MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju’s Executive Assistant Mohan Kumar has been asked to go for home quarantine after he had allegedly come from Chennai.

However, Ms.Sanchaita said he had been in Visakhapatnam since March 16 and had not violated any lock down norms as alleged by the Telugu Desam Party. According to Vizianagaram Circle Inspector Yerrannaidu, Mr. Mohan Kumar was sent to medical examination after rumors spreads about his arrival from Chennai.

Creating a controversy

It may be recalled that Ms. Sanchaita, daughter of former MP Puspati Ananda Gajapathi Raju was recently appointed as chairperson replacing her uncle and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. She suspected that TDP leaders had tried to create a controversy over her Executive Assistant’s movement along with her in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.