Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju’s Executive Assistant sent to home quarantine

MANSAS Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju’s Executive Assistant Mohan Kumar has been asked to go for home quarantine after he had allegedly come from Chennai.
However, Ms.Sanchaita said he had been in Visakhapatnam since March 16 and had not violated any lock down norms as alleged by the Telugu Desam Party. According to Vizianagaram Circle Inspector Yerrannaidu, Mr. Mohan Kumar was sent to medical examination after rumors spreads about his arrival from Chennai.
Creating a controversy
It may be recalled that Ms. Sanchaita, daughter of former MP Puspati Ananda Gajapathi Raju was recently appointed as chairperson replacing her uncle and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju. She suspected that TDP leaders had tried to create a controversy over her Executive Assistant’s movement along with her in Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.