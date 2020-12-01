‘Samudra Snanam’ highlight of Karthika Pournami fete

Wearing masks, hundreds of devotees thronged Siva temples across Prakasam district to offer special prayers to mark Karthika Pournami on Monday.

A heavy rush of pilgrims was witnessed right from dawn at the picturesque beaches in the district, including Kothapatnam, Madanuru, Voderavu and Ramayapatnam, to perform ‘Samudra Snanam’ on the occasion. They also made Sivalingams with the sand and offered prayers to Lord and sought his blessings for health, wealth and prosperity.

Devotees also performed puja to Tulasi plant(holy Basil) after lighting earthen oil lamps in their homes.

Many pilgrims also visited Bhairavakona, a protected monument of the Archaeological Survey of India, to offer prayers to Lord Shiva in eight forms and the mother goddess Trimukha Durga after enjoying the water falls, which had a good flow in the wake of Nivar-induced rains. Devotees also made a beeline to Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam seeking the blessings of Lord Tripurantakeswara.